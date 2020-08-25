Jerry Falwell Jr. Details How Wife Becki Tilley’s Pool Boy Lover Threatened To Expose Affair

After being placed on indefinite leave from Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. is opening up about his wife Becki Tilley’s affair. The son of late evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Sr. revealed on Sunday that he feels like he’s been on a “roller coaster” ever since his spouse’s lover began threatening their family.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Falwell shared that his wife began an “inappropriate personal relationship” with a pool boy who they met on vacation in Miami in 2012. Originally, the couple wanted to help him start a business.

Although Becki quickly ended the affair, and the couple reconciled, Falwell claims the lover, who has been identified as Giancarlo Granda, began to demand large amounts of money in exchange for his silence.

“While we tried to distance ourselves from him over time, he, unfortunately, became increasingly angry and aggressive. Eventually, he began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies,” the statement read.

Despite the threats, Falwell was advised to stay in contact with Granda. “It was like living on a roller coaster. While completely dedicating ourselves to Liberty, we were also suffering in silence during our personal time together, while simultaneously trying to manage and deal with this increasingly threatening behavior, which only worsened over time,” he stated. “We were doing our best to respectfully unravel this ‘fatal attraction’ type situation to protect our family and the University.”

Granda has since issued a statement denying the accusations. “The Falwell’s attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last-minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks desperation. The WHOLE truth will come out,” he told the outlet via email.

News of Tilley’s affair comes after Falwell was suspended from his position as president of Liberty University after exhibiting questionable behavior, including posing for a risqué Instagram photo on a yacht.

Falwell has since issued several apologies for his behavior.