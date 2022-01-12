Jerry Harris: Who is he and why was he detained?

Jerry Harris, who is he and why was he arrested?

In September 2020, JERRY Harris of Netflix’s Cheer made headlines after he was arrested.

In January 2022, after the release of Cheer season 2, the star was accused of “allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.”

Jerry Harris, an American cheerleader and television personality, was born on July 14, 1999.

He rose to fame as a result of his inspirational speeches to his teammates on the Emmy Award-winning show Cheer.

As Ellen DeGeneres’ corespondent, Harris also interviewed celebrities on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Harris discussed his sudden celebrity with Vanity Fair in June 2020.

“The newfound fame won’t change who I am because it can be taken away just as quickly as it came,” he said.

“We never had a lot of money, and I lost my mother when I was 16, but cheer has become my family,” he continued.

“It shaped who I am now.”

Harris was arrested in Chicago and charged with “child pornography production.”

“He was also allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself,” according to the complaint.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a Jerry Harris representative said in a statement.

“We are confident that the true facts will be revealed once the investigation is completed.”

The 22-year-old “contacted the underage boy on a social media application and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris,” according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Chicago.

He has since entered a not guilty plea and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago awaiting trial.

Jerry is also charged with soliciting a minor for oral sex, according to court documents.

Jerry has been accused of begging his teenage twin brothers for sex and inappropriate touching.

The abuse allegedly began when Sam and Charlie, two 14-year-old boys from Texas, were 13 and Jerry was 19.

They also claimed that the abuse took place both online and in person, with Charlie alleging that Jerry approached him at two different Varsity cheer competitions and asked him to have sex.

Jerry allegedly asked Charlie how old he was during their first conversation and then requested that the teen send photos of his face and butt.

According to court documents, communication included a Snapchat message with the message “Would you ever want to ****?” and a picture of what appears to be Jerry’s face.

In another, Jerry has written in response to a video of Charlie stretching his leg, “Do it naked and take…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.