Jerusalem car ramming against IDF soldiers investigated as a terrorist attack – police

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene after ramming a car into a group of people in Jerusalem, injuring 12 IDF soldiers and reportedly two more people. The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The suspect rammed a group of people at high speed shortly before 2am local time on Thursday. The IDF said that out of the 12 injured soldiers, one sustained severe wounds.

Security measures continue in & around Jeruslem after vehicle attack by terrorist. 12 injured. Police patrol units searching areas. pic.twitter.com/JXJmmwLipo — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) February 6, 2020

IDF spokesperson Hidai Zilberman told local media that the troops were on a tour ahead of an early morning swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City. They were standing on the sidewalk next to First Station, a popular entertainment hub, when the attack happened. Zilberman explained that the ramming occurred “in seconds,” so soldiers had no time to load their weapons and go after the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack, police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said. Police launched a manhunt for the driver, who immediately fled the scene. The IDF says the suspect is Palestinian. Local media report that his car was found in Beit Jala, a Palestinian town 10km south of Jerusalem.

