Jessa Duggar revamped her Instagram a few weeks before Josh Duggar’s trial.

Jessa Duggar revamped her Instagram account a few weeks before Josh Duggar’s trial.

Fans and followers of the Duggar family are wondering what will happen next after Josh Duggar’s arrest and trial.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading child sexual abuse materials.

Following the arrest, a few Duggar family members took to social media to express their emotions.

Since Josh’s arrest, Jessa Duggar has remained mostly silent, but her Instagram has undergone a major makeover.

Josh Duggar speaks at CPAC 42