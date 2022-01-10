Jesse Watters is still on The Five, right?

Is Jesse Watters still a part of the cast of The Five?

Jesse Watters, a conservative political commentator, rose to prominence after co-hosting the roundtable series The Five.

Watters’ World is a Saturday talk show hosted by the Fox News political commentator.

Watters’ whereabouts have been a mystery to The Five viewers since August 9.

Watters hasn’t appeared on the roundtable series in over a week, with his most recent appearance on August 6.

Various Fox News regulars, such as Kat Timpf, Pete Hegseth, and others, have been filling in for him on The Five since the week of August 9.

Watters’ World’s official Twitter page announced on August 13 that Fox and Friends co-anchor Kilmeade would take over as host for August 14.

Watters’ whereabouts have been questioned on Twitter by viewers who tune in every day to see him in action.

“The Five should bring Jesse Watters back,” one spectator tweeted.

“For Watters’ world, Fox should bring him back.”

“I just flipped the channel to Jesse Watters weekend show because I like him,” another wrote from the west coast.

I get Brian Kilmeade instead.”

According to FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, Watters was named the permanent host of a new hour-long program called Jesse Watters Primetime on January 10, 2022.

“Through two hit shows, The Five and Watters’ World, Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen have grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection with the audience.

“Through this new solo weeknight hour, we look forward to watching him expand his connection even further,” Scott said.

According to FOX News, Watters will continue to co-host The Five, and a new Saturday night show will be announced later this year to replace Watters’ World.

The first episode of Jesse Watters Primetime will air on January 24, 2022.

Watters’ net worth is estimated to be (dollar)5 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 43-year-old earns (dollar)2 million per year for his work on Fox, according to the outlet.

Watters was previously married to fashion stylist and TV personality Noelle Inguagiato.

The couple divorced in 2018, but they still have twin daughters together.

The 43-year-old conservative host proposed to journalist and producer Emma DiGiovine in August 2019.

In December of that year, the couple married and had a son together.

