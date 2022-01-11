Jesse Watters will take over as the host of Fox News’ 7 p.m. newscast.

NEW YORK — The Fox News Channel’s 7 p.m. newscast has been canceled.

On weeknights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, opinion host Jesse Watters, whose star has risen at the network thanks to the ratings success of “The Five,” where he is a regular panelist, will be on the air.

Watters, a Philadelphia native, will continue to host “The Five,” but his Saturday night show “Watters’ World” will be canceled, Fox announced on Monday.

Martha MacCallum used to host a more news-oriented show at 7 p.m. on Fox, but the network moved her to daytime a year ago when rival Newsmax began gaining traction at that hour with host Greg Kelly, despite Fox’s claims to the contrary.

Fox has been rotating a series of guest hosts, including Watters, doing opinion shows at 7 p.m. for the past year.

“Over the last five years, Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen have grown exponentially, and he has developed a deep connection with the audience,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said.

The news arrived just over three weeks after Dr.

Watters should be fired, according to Anthony Fauci, for using the phrase “kill shot” in a speech encouraging young conservatives to confront him in a hostile interview.

Watters’ words, according to Fox, were misinterpreted.

Fox’s opinion programming has gotten a lot better in the last year.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham will join Watters in the evenings.

Watters, 43, joined Fox News as a production assistant in 2002 and quickly rose through the ranks to conduct hostile man-on-the-street interviews for then-Fox star Bill O’Reilly.

In 2017, he was promoted to his own weekend show and a role on “The Five.”

That talk show, which features four conservative commentators and one Democrat discussing current events, has become increasingly popular, often attracting more viewers than Fox’s prime-time lineup.

Last year, one of the panelists, Greg Gutfeld, launched his own late-night show on Fox, and Dana Perino co-hosts a morning show.

Watters’ mother isn’t expected to join him.

Watters reads on the air critical texts sent by his liberal mother in a recurring segment on “The Five,” including one in 2019 when she wrote, “Please be…

