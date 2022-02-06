Jessica Ditzel is Joe Rogan’s wife.

Jessica Ditzel, Joe Rogan’s wife, is who she claims to be.

When it comes to his podcast guests, JOE Rogan is outspoken, but when it comes to his own family, he keeps his mouth shut.

So, who is Jessica Ditzel, his partner, and why is she mistaken for a Simpsons producer?

Jessica Ditzel (Jessica Rogan) is a 45-year-old actress who was born in 1975 to Jeff Conrad Ditzel, a well-known musician, according to Sidomex Entertainment.

Before working as a cocktail waitress in various bars, the Colorado native earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University.

Jessica is a former model who was signed by M Model Management and Wholesome, a Korean brand.

Sidomex worked as an account executive at Robert Half Technology in California, a management assistant for Rent A Car, and a product analyst at Volvo Motorsports, according to her resume.

Joe Rogan met Jessica in 2001 while she was working as a waitress at a bar, according to the website.

“Shortly after their first meeting, the two began dating,” the article continues.

Their relationship, however, was not well-known at the time.”

Jessica was married to Keven “Dino” Conner, with whom she had a daughter, singer Kayja Rose, before meeting multi-millionaire Podcast host Joe.

According to Chron, a sports utility vehicle collided with Keven’s girlfriend, Teshya Rae Weisent, 22, and a car in which he was a passenger in 2003.

Teshya Rae had just picked up the lead singer of the R&B group H-Town from a recording studio when the SUV allegedly ran a red light and collided with the car, throwing them both out.

Teshya Rae was found dead at the scene, while Keven died en route to the hospital.

Jessica is frequently confused for Jessica Schimmel in various online stories, according to Sidomex, due to the privacy surrounding Joe’s family.

“She is an entirely different person,” says the website.

“Jessica Schimmel is a television producer who has worked on shows like The Simpsons (1989), Hollywood and Divine: Beauty Secrets Revealed (2005), and Howard Stern on Demand (2005),” it continues.

“Thus, despite having the same first name and even attending the same high school, Jessica Ditzel (Jessica Rogan) is not the same person as Jessica Schimmel.”

In 2009, Jessica Ditzel married Joe Rogan.

According to Sidomex Entertainment, the couple got engaged in 2008.

Joe doesn’t reveal much about his personal life, but he has three children, according to one of his episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rosy, 11 years old, Lola, 13 years old, and Kayja Rose, 24 years old, are Jessica and Joe’s children.

Joe’s biological children are Rosy and Lola, and after marrying Jessica, he adopted Kayja Rose, his stepdaughter.

As previously stated, Kayja's biological father is Jessica's

