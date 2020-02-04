Jessica Mann arrives back on the witness stand for third day of testimony

Harvey Weinstein comforted himself over his mother’s death by masturbating in front of rape accuser Jessica Mann and having her perform oral sex on him, his rape trial heard today.

Mann, who accuses the producer of rape but admits to having a consensual relationship with him for several years, said that her last sexual encounter with him was in February 2017, three months after Weinstein’s mother’s death in November 2016.

‘He needed to be consoled for his grief, and he wanted to talk to me because I understood grief,’ she told jurors, as her father died a year earlier.

Under a grueling cross-examination on Tuesday, Mann said that she once caught the producer trying to film her in a hotel room, admitted she once defended Weinstein to her boyfriend, and on one occasion thanked the mogul after a sexual encounter saying he made her feel ‘fabulous and beautiful’.

Mann seemed to waver under the intense questioning on Tuesday in Manhattan criminal court after she broke down in the witness box yesterday.

Mann is a key witness in the rape trial and claims Weinstein assaulted her on three occasions in 2013 into possibly early 2014. Three of the five felony charges he faces in New York stem from her allegations.

In Tuesday’s explosive cross-examination Mann said her sexual encounters with Weinstein ended after she met up with him to console him after his mother’s death.

She said she met Weinstein and found him naked on a bed, adding ‘all he wanted to do is something sexual.’

‘I think he masturbated in the mirror and put himself in my mouth and that was the second time fluid came out of his (penis). It disgusted me and brought back a few bad memories,’ she said.

She said that she remembered something about ‘only I could understand him because my father died’.

Earlier on Tuesday the film producer’s lawyers showed an e-mail Mann sent Weinstein on April 27, 2016 after they met up at the Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles for what is believed to their second to last sexual encounter.

The two planned to meet up for a coffee at 5pm but ended up spending four together at the hotel.

Mann emailed Weinstein she was at the bar and ordered a snack because she was ‘famished’.

Weinstein wrote to her: ‘I’m in 340, come up’.

Four hours later, Mann emailed Weinstein: ‘THANK YOU SO MUCH. I feel so fabulous and beautiful’.

Weinstein replied: ‘Ur all of the above and more’.

Attorney Rotunno asked if the April 27 encounter was consensual sex but she avoided giving a direct answer.

She said: ‘You sent this to him because you had consensual sex with him?’

Mann shot back: ‘That’s what you want it to be. I don’t remember if I had consensual sex with him.’

Rotunno snapped back: ‘The food made you feel fabulous and beautiful?’

Mann said that Weinstein ‘probably said something nice’ to her.

Mann explained that though she had some consensual sexual encounters with the producer, not all of them were.

Mann claimed that she once ‘freaked out’ after catching Weinstein trying to film her when they were in a hotel room together.

She said: ‘There was a lamp in the room and he had his cellphone with the camera turned on. The camera was facing me. I freaked out.’

Rotunno challenged Mann asking if she stayed with Weinstein for her own benefit.

‘It’s true knowing and if people know you know him it can open doors and people want to get to him through you, yeah,’ Mann said. ‘I don’t want to be associated with him for my acting stuff.’

Rotunno then pointed out that Mann continually went to Weinstein for help.

The court was shown e-mails between Mann and her former actor boyfriend that she posted on advice website Relationship Reinvented on June 16, 2014 and reveal she told him he ‘shouldn’t take it personal’ when the movie mogul chose another actor over him.

The boyfriend, whose identity has not been revealed and is being called ‘Eddie’, said he believed Weinstein was to blame and called Mann ‘naive’ when she stuck up for him.

Mann posted on the website in 2014, though it is not clear when the e-mails were sent.

In the exchange Eddie asked: ‘Did you ever tell Harvey about me?’

Mann wrote that Weinstein ‘blessed me, he was always kind to me’.

Eddie said: ‘Just found out he overruled the director and cast another actor.’

Mann replied, ‘I wouldn’t take it personal’ and Eddie replied that it ‘feels very personal’.

Mann replied that Weinstein would ‘never compromise making the best movie. The other actor is probably right.’

Eddie replied: ‘You sound so naive. He’s one of the most vindictive people in this f****** industry.’

Soon after Mann posted another message to the website.

It read: ‘Harvey emailed me and asked if I can have a drink with him on Tuesday. I haven’t responded. The friendship we had makes me of course want to catch up with him and see all that is going on.’

In another post she said: ‘He gave me good advice on how to continue to be an artist…he’s always extended his hand to help should I come to him with something’.

The court was also shown an e-mail between Mann and Weinstein where the film producer offered his condolences for the death of her father at least a year after he allegedly raped her for the last time.

In January 2015 Weinstein invited Mann to a SAG awards party in Los Angeles but she was in Washington state with her father. On January 23 Mann wrote: ‘My father passed this morning at 4am. I’m not sure if I will make it back to LA by the 25th’ when the party was happening.

Weinstein replied: ‘I send you my deepest condolences.’

Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno then read through some of the ‘tons’ of e-mails Mann and Weinstein exchanged of the years.

In one from August 2014 Mann told him: ‘Life is life darling’. On September 2nd Weinstein emailed her saying he is coming to Los Angeles and they arranged to meet for a drink at 10.30pm at the Peninsula Hotel.

Weinstein told Mann: ‘You are worth it’ and she replied: ‘Kool and the gang’.

On September 14, 2014 Mann e-mailed Weinstein saying she had a ‘rough day’ and ‘went through a breakup, was hoping for dinner with you’.

Mann even emailed Weinstein when she had the flu and he responded sympathetically.

Weinstein was the person who Mann turned to in early 2014 when she was applying for a membership to Soho House in Los Angeles for the company she was working at.

Rotunno asked why Mann was turning to her rapist to get a referral to the exclusive members club.

Mann said: ‘I do want the jury to know he is my rapist and I hope I can continue to explain the dynamic of why I engaged with him’.

Harvey Weinstein ‘tricked’ an Italian actress into having a threesome with him and accuser Jessica Mann, but his plan failed when Mann panicked and broke down crying in fetal position on the ground, his rape trial heard today.

Emanuela Postacchini, 28, took the witness stand at the movie mogul’s rape Tuesday to corroborate Mann’s claims that Weinstein wanted them to have a threesome, and allegedly became outraged and barked ‘What’s she doing?’ when Mann freaked out.

The actress was given special permission to take the stand even though Mann’s cross-examination has not been completed, as she had to leave for Los Angeles on a 6pm flight for a work commitment.

The judge’s permission outraged the defense, who claimed the work commitment was an audition that could be rescheduled.

Under cross-examination Postacchini said she had ‘no idea’ Mann was at the Montage Hotel room in Beverly Hills that Weinstein brought her to on February 24, 2013. Weinstein ordered the two women to have sex but noted he did not force her or Mann to do anything.

The actress first met Mann at an Oscars party hosted by Weinstein at Soho House in Los Angeles the prior day.

Mann looked downcast as she arrived back in New York court for a third day of testimony on Tuesday after she suffered a panic attack and broke down in court yesterday as she was grilled by lawyers and painted as a manipulative liar.

Mann, a 34-year-old hairstylist and former aspiring actress, is one of the key witnesses in the trial and claims the film producer assaulted her on three occasions in 2013 into possibly early 2014, but she still maintained a relationship with him.

In Friday’s testimony Mann described how Weinstein asked her to take part in a threesome with another women who did not speak much English after they all met at the SoHo House in Los Angeles and they all went back to his hotel, but she panicked and fled to the bathroom.

Postacchini said Tuesday that Weinstein e-mailed her to wait in a bar for him and picked her up and took her to his suite at the hotel, where Mann was waiting on the night of the failed threesome.

Postacchini said she felt ‘tricked’ by the situation saying: ‘I did not have any idea that there would be a woman in the room.’

‘Obviously I felt that I was in a situation that I did not want to be in,’ she said.

Asked what happened next, she said: ‘He told us to do something. He was directing us, telling us to do something together.’

‘I can’t recall exactly what he was telling us to do, it was interacting with a female (Mann).’

Postacchini said that at some point Mann left the bedroom and became upset.

She said: ‘Jessica left and ran away crying and I went after her and she was crying in the fetal position, she was on the ground crying.’

Postacchini said that Mann left shortly afterwards and that Weinstein grew angry.

She said: ‘He said: “What’s she doing?”‘

Asked about his reaction, she said: ‘He was surprised that she left, he wasn’t expecting that.’

Under cross examination Postacchini said she met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 and that he put her in touch with a dialect coach to improve her English.

She said she had one other sexual encounter with Weinstein once before the failed threesome.

Speaking on that occasion she said: ‘I was called in for a meeting and he showed up in his bathrobe and asked for a massage.’

‘I wanted to forget what happened and move on with my life,’ she added, noting Weinstein didn’t force her to engage with him.

Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis read out an e-mail Postacchini sent to Weinstein on February 28 2013, a few days after the threesome that said: ‘Thank you so much for giving the possibility to know Ivan and being so helpful for both my career and my life.’

‘I’m so happy to hear your words and I’m so THANKFUL to you especially for believing in me…’

‘…Yesterday has been a great day as you said. All my best. Love Emanuela.’

‘I wanted to keep in touch with him and wanted to keep on good terms,’ she said. ‘Obviously, he was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood…he could have spoken badly about me, so I wanted to keep in touch with him after what happened.’

Weinstein’s defense was outraged that Judge James Burke allowed Postacchini to testify saying her LA commitment was an audition.

On Friday Mann had given her account of events and said threesome happened the night they all met in Soho House – Postacchini appears to contradict this and say that it happened the next night.

Mann said Weinstein ‘orchestrated’ events and told them both to undress and ordered Postacchini to perform oral sex on Mann.

Mann said: ‘He said (to the other woman) I want you to go down on her (Mann). I said I don’t want her to do that. She started to be very tense.’

Mann understood that the other woman had never had a threesome before but she could not express what she was feeling because of her poor English.

Mann said that ‘I saw myself in her, unable to communicate, and I broke down’.

She fled into the bathroom and Weinstein was ‘upset and said I’ll never do that again with you.’

The 67-year-old movie producer briefly flashed a smile for photographers as he hobbled into the courthouse with his walker for what’s expected to be another exhaustive day of questioning.

Weinstein accuser Tarale Wulff, who testified last week, may also return to the stand Tuesday to talk about her claims against the film producer.

On Monday Weinstein’s lawyers combed through Mann’s ‘positive’ e-mails exchanged with Weinstein and pummeled her with questions to the point that she sobbed and court was adjourned early. Mann was seen leaving clutching a stress ball.

During the exhaustive questioning she described how Weinstein performed a ‘Golden Shower’ on her by urinating on her in a shower.

Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno repeatedly called Mann manipulative saying she faked an orgasm with the mogul when he forcibly performed oral sex on her, and told him he was the ‘best she ever had’.

She accused Mann of staying in contact with Weinstein to advance her career and get invited to Hollywood parties.

Mann became overcome with emotion on Monday when she read an e-mail she sent her boyfriend at the time in May 2014 where she acknowledged her relationship with Weinstein for the first time and revealed she was sexually abused when she was younger.

Her breakdown Monday has slowed the trial schedule for this week and will push other witnesses to later in the week.

Mann testified that she tried to turn Weinstein into a ‘pseudo father’ as she had a rough upbringing in highly religious community in Washington state and her parents divorced when she was young.

She said he believed in her as an actress and so she continued to see him and send him flattering e-mails even after he allegedly raped her in March 2013, because she didn’t want him to halt her fledgling career.

Mann claims Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her on one occasion. On another raped her at the Doubletree hotel in Manhattan in March 2013, after injecting his penis with an erection-inducing drug. He allegedly raped her again after that March 2013 rape.

He allegedly assaulted her again eight months after the New York hotel attack at a Los Angeles hotel after she told him she had a boyfriend and wanted to end their relationship.

Mann admitted to having a twisted relationship with the mogul in which they had multiple consensual sexual encounters, including a threesome.

Rotunno zeroed in on these consensual sexual encounters. Mann said she only did it after ‘a long negotiation’ with Weinstein. Even then she said, ‘I wasn’t happy to do it.’

‘You manipulated Mr. Weinstein every single time, isn’t that correct?’ Rotunno asked.

‘I felt there was an aspect to the way I felt I needed to protect myself that had an element of manipulation,’ Mann responded.

‘You made a choice to have sexual encounters with Harvey Weinstein when you weren’t sexually attracted to him. … You liked the parties and you liked the power,’ Rotunno fired back.

Mann’s allegations against Weinstein, along with a former production assistant named Mimi Haleyi, are behind the five felony charges he faces.

He faces three sex crime charges for alleged sexual assault encounters with Mann. The two other charges stem from Haleyi’s allegations that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his Soho apartment in 2006.

The 67-year-old denies the allegations and insists any sexual encounters were consensual. A conviction could put him behind bars for life.