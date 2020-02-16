Jessica Marais QUITS Back To The Rafters due to ‘personal reasons’     

Actress Jessica Marais, 35, has announced her departure from the upcoming Packed To The Rafters reboot, which is currently in production.

In an official statement to Daily Mail Australia, her management said on Tuesday: ‘Jessica Marais has decided to step away from the new series Back to the Rafters for personal reasons.’

‘She thanks everyone involved on the show for their ongoing support and love, especially her ‘Rafter’s family’, and sends them her very best wishes for the production.’

Jessica was set to reprise her role of Rachel Rafter, after previously starring on the beloved Channel Seven drama from 2008 until 2013.

An Amazon Original series, Back To The Rafters is set six years after the show’s final season.

Cast members include Rebecca Gibney (Julie Rafter), Erik Thompson (Dave Rafter), Michael Caton (Ted Taylor), Angus McLaren (Nathan Rafter) and George Houvardas (Nick ‘Carbo’ Karandonis).

In July 2018, the mother-of-one was unable to attend the Logies in because she was receiving treatment for ‘urgent’ issues at The Health Clinic, a mental health facility in Bronte.

While in treatment, the Logie-winning actress attended daily counselling sessions, while nurses and psychiatrists and psychologists are at hand at the facility, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

A source told the publication that Jessica followed a detox and inner health program, with inpatient programs averaging $25,000 for a month.

In August 2018, Jessica gave a heartfelt interview to TV Week magazine about her career, telling the publication: ‘I do worry about not having work – it’s a great fear.

‘Everyone worries about unemployment and making ends meet. I think it’s only natural in today’s climate – it’s a massive issue,’ she added.

In September 2018, the South African-born star announced that she was pulling out of Nine’s TV show Bad Mothers one month before it was scheduled to begin filming.

In a statement to 9Honey, the Love Child star’s manager revealed that she was taking a break from acting to focus on her mental health.

‘Jessica has decided to step away from acting for the remainder of [the year]to focus on her health and spend time with her family,’ the statement read.

‘She is disappointed that she will not be a part of the Bad Mothers production with such an incredible cast and team behind it, but knows that it is important to take time out to maintain ongoing balance and well-being.’

In July 2019 it was announced Jessica would return to TV screens, starring alongside Rebecca Gibney and Anthony LaPaglia in Halifax: Retribution, a reboot of ’90s drama Halifax f.p.

However, two months later reports claimed Jessica had pulled out of the reboot.

According to the Sun Herald’s Emerald City, The Gold Logie nominee has quit the show ‘as it doesn’t fit with her schedule and personal commitments.’

Jessica has been dating photographer Jake Holly since December 2017, having credited him for helping her overcome mental health struggles.

The couple were last pictured together on social media in November last year, during a date at the Sydney Opera House.

In 2018, an insider told Woman’s Day that Jake had introduced Jessica to Hillsong Church and brought great happiness to her life.

‘Jess seems to be in a happy place,’ the source said. ‘And if Jake’s a positive influence on her, bringing out her strong, healthy values, then that’s fantastic.’

In 2014, Jessica spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

‘I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on,’ she told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

‘There’s probably one day a month when I am an absolute mess. In my case it’s hard to separate what is due to trauma or stress and what is due to a simple chemical imbalance.’

Jessica shares six-year-old daughter Scout with ex-fiancé, James Stewart.