Jet2 adds extra flights to popular island destinations in response to a warning about late deal availability.

Jet2 adds more flights to popular island destinations in response to a warning about late deal availability.

Following the removal of testing and travel restrictions, new routes have been added from Manchester to Majorca, Ibiza, Santorini, and Sardinia.

Jet2, a British airline and tour operator, is adding more peak season flights to four Mediterranean island hotspots in response to a surge in demand for the popular destinations.

Following the removal of testing and travel restrictions by both the UK and overseas governments, extra routes have been scheduled from Manchester to Majorca, Ibiza, Santorini, and a new destination, Sardinia.

It also comes with the company’s warning that due to the high demand for foreign vacations after two years of Covid-related travel restrictions, late deal offers may be limited.

“Over the past couple of years, we have always maintained that demand will come roaring back once customers see travel returning to normal,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“This is proving to be the case, with all seasons and types of vacations appearing to be extremely popular.

Summer ’22 marks the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite summer vacation, and our customers are lining up to book their spots.”

“As always, we will respond to demand by adding more flights and vacations,” he continued, “such as the additional capacity we are announcing today to Sardinia, Santorini, Majorca, and Ibiza.”

“Although we always strive to provide unrivaled choice and flexibility to our customers, this strong demand, combined with holidaymakers looking to spoil themselves this summer, may cause things to look a little different this year.”

“For example, as holidaymakers rush to book the best rooms, hotels, and destinations, the late deal may become more difficult to come by as the year progresses.”

There will be additional flights:

