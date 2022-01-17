Jet2 announces a major expansion of its Iceland schedule for the winter months.

Jet2 announces a significant expansion of its Iceland schedule for the winter season.

It will run a schedule of flights from Manchester and Birmingham, as well as flights from other UK airports.

Jet2, a British airline and tour operator, has announced a schedule of nearly 120 outbound flights to Iceland from ten UK bases in Winter 2223.

During the winter, it will operate twice-weekly scheduled flights to Iceland from Birmingham and Manchester airports.

Additionally, for the first time, the company will offer a series of dedicated flights and trips to Iceland from Bristol Airport for those interested in seeing the spectacular Northern Lights.

Flights and trips will be available from Belfast International, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, and London Stansted Airports via Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.

Scheduled services from Birmingham and Manchester Airports are perfectly timed for those who want to see the Northern Lights, with twice-weekly (Monday and Thursday) services running from both bases from September 29 to November 21 in 2022 and February 9 to April 24 in 2023.

Jet2.com will operate all flights to Keflavik International Airport near Reykjavik, with the following schedule:

Manchester and Birmingham Airports offer scheduled services twice a week.

From eight different UK bases, over 40 trips to Iceland and the Northern Lights are available.

“Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand, so we are delighted to be expanding our successful programme even further for Winter 2223,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“Iceland’s unrivaled natural wonders have made it a firm favorite with our customers, and the choice of award-winning flights and breaks available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks means we’re looking forward to a very busy program next winter.”

“We are thrilled to hear of the strong demand that Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have had for trips and holidays to Iceland,” Gretar Gardarsson, director airline relations and route development, added.

“We are delighted to welcome them back and look forward to working with them on their expanded program for the 2223 Winter season,” says “We are delighted to welcome them back and look forward to working with them on their increased program.”

