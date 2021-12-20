Jet2 has announced the addition of more flights and vacation packages to popular Greek and Cypriot destinations.

Jet2 has also announced a new Summer 2022 route from Bristol Airport to Malta, which will cater to holidaymakers in search of some much-needed sunshine.

Jet2, a British airline and tour operator, has increased capacity in a number of popular sun destinations in response to rising demand.

Jet2 has announced additional capacity and more frequent flights to Greece (Kefalonia, Zante, Corfu, and Rhodes) and Cyprus (Larnaca) for next summer, with holidaymakers looking for some much-needed sunshine already booked.

Jet2 has also announced a new route from Bristol Airport to Malta.

The following are some of the additional flights and vacations on sale:

Newcastle International Airport is located in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

Bristol International Airport is located in Bristol, England.

“With many customers missing out on holidays over the last two years, we are seeing strong demand for Summer 22,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“As usual, we’ve responded quickly to demand by adding additional flights from Newcastle and Bristol Airports, as well as launching a new and exclusive route from Bristol Airport.”

“We’re delighted to offer such a comprehensive flight and vacation program to these popular summer sun destinations.”

