Jet2 has made some significant changes that will impact all flights and vacations.

Jet2 has announced significant changes that will affect all flights and vacations.

All ground operations will be carbon neutral, and 75 new A321 NEO planes will be purchased.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the airline and tour operator, has implemented the first set of major operational changes as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

It includes one of the world’s largest airline carbon offsetting schemes, putting the company on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, in line with government goals.

The company, on the other hand, hopes to push this date forward.

The travel company has pledged to use new commitments to offset every tonne of carbon emissions not already covered by its contributions to existing schemes.

Jet2.com’s ground operations will be carbon neutral as well, making it one of the first European airlines to do so, while all of the company’s offices are already carbon neutral and run on renewable energy.

The initiatives are the first in a series of steps and commitments taken by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as part of a broader sustainability strategy.

Among the other pledges are:

Jet2 is already one of the world’s most efficient airlines, with over 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 saved over the last decade – the equivalent of nearly one million cars taken off the road for a year.

“The launch of our carbon offsetting scheme marks the first major step in our journey to net zero,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“It is our responsibility to pay for every tonne of carbon we emit, and today’s announcement makes this a reality, allowing our customers to rest assured that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are carbon-neutral.”

“However, this is just one step in our journey to meet our sustainability goals,” Mr Heapy added.

Our carbon-neutral ground operations will be completed in 2022, and we will be completely powered by renewable energy in our offices.

“This year, we’ll keep working to strengthen our commitment to sustainable aviation fuel and our hotel sustainability charter, so we can be more sustainable in the air, on the ground, and in resort.”

