Jet2 is bringing back city breaks with budget getaways to a variety of locations.

On Monday, Jet2CityBreaks will start flying to Rome from Birmingham and Manchester Airports, with trips to other destinations following a few days later.

Following the relaxation of travel regulations, airline Jet2.com is resuming its popular short trips to Europe’s most popular city destinations.

When it comes to booking and enjoying getaways to world-famous capitals, cultural centers, and historical gems, the provides a wide range of options and flexibility.

Jet2.com customers can book a flight-only option or an ATOL-protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks for a low £60 per person deposit.

Jet2CityBreaks packages include Jet2.com flights with 22kg hold luggage, airport transfers, and a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations.

“We are delighted to be resuming our popular city breaks programme to a number of favorite city break destinations,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“With travel returning to normal, city breaks are in high demand, and the relaunch of our award-winning cities program to key city break destinations comes at the ideal time to get away and explore a new capital or cultural center.”

“We are confident and optimistic about the future, and we expect our cities program to be very popular when it returns to a number of major city break destinations.”

On the dates below, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will resume flights and city breaks:

