Jet2 is celebrating the end of the travel ban in France by offering discounts on ski flights and trips to Paris.

Jet2 is celebrating the end of the French travel ban by offering discounts on ski flights and Paris trips.

From January 22, Jet2.com will resume ski flights to Lyon, Chambery, and Grenoble, as some of Europe’s best winter sports resorts open up.

Jet2.com, an airline and vacation company, has reported a surge in bookings as a result of the news that France will reopen its borders to vaccinated UK customers immediately.

Jet2.com has announced that ski flights to Lyon, Chambery, and Grenoble will resume on January 22, reopening some of Europe’s best winter sports resorts to customers from the UK with a 10% discount on all ski flights.

Flights and city breaks to Paris will resume on February 11th, with all city break packages booked through Jet2CityBreaks receiving a £50 discount per person.

All packages on sale for Winter 2122, Summer 22, Winter 2223, or Summer 23 are eligible for the offer.

For these promotions to apply, all flight or city break bookings must be made by February 7.

“This is the positive news that skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for, and the spike in bookings for ski flights has been both sharp and immediate,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, in response to today’s announcement.

“Snow conditions in the French Alps are said to be excellent, so our customers are ecstatic to get back on the slopes, and we’re thrilled to be flying them there again beginning next weekend.”

This is more great news for the travel industry, and it only strengthens our already strong belief that 2022 will be a year to look forward to with confidence.”

