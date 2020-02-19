Jets acquire D DeMelo from Senators

The Winnipeg Jets acquired defenseman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

DeMelo has recorded 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes in 49 games this season.

The 26-year-old is one season removed from posting career-high totals in goals (four), points (22) and games played (77).

DeMelo has collected seven goals, 57 assists and 125 penalty minutes in 259 career games over five seasons with the San Jose Sharks and Senators.

He was selected by San Jose in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft and remained with the organization until Sept. 13, 2018, when he was traded to Ottawa along with forwards Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, Joshua Norris and conditional draft picks in exchange for two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, as well as Francis Perron.

The Jets placed fellow defenseman Luca Sbisa on injured reserve, which opened a roster spot for DeMelo.

