Jetstar Asia axes flights to mainland China amid spread of deadly coronavirus 

Jetstar Asia has stopped flights to three cities in mainland China as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

The decision comes as more than 7,000 people globally have been infected with the virus, including nine Australians.

At least 162 people have now died, most of whom lived in Wuhan – the deserted Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.

Jetstar Asia, a joint venture airline which offers charter flights out of Singapore, will freeze all flights into Hefei, Guiyang and Xuzhou until at least March 31.

The final flights into each city will depart Singapore on Thursday.

A spokesman for Jetstar Australia told Daily Mail Australia the decision is largely based on a group travel ban which has led to a decreased demand in flights to and from the country.

‘Given China’s temporary ban placed on international group travel there has been a significant decline in demand for these services which are popular with Chinese travel groups,’ he said.

‘Services are suspended until 31 March 2020, when the situation will be reviewed again.’

Passengers who have been affected by the airline’s decision will be contacted and offered a full refund.

The decision comes after a Chinese man with coronavirus shared a flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast with up to 200 others when he was sick.

Four fellow travellers have already fallen ill.

Queensland health authorities are trying to track down everyone who was on the man’s Tiger Airways flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast on January 27.

He had started to exhibit symptoms of the potentially deadly virus at the time he took the flight, and got steadily sticker after arriving on the Gold Coast.

The 44-year-old spent about 24 hours in the community before calling an ambulance and being taken to hospital where tests revealed he had the virus.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says eight other people were in a tour group with the man, and four of them are sick.

‘There are eight other people who were in that tour group and they are all currently in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital. Four of them are unwell and being tested today,’ she told reporters in Brisbane.

‘We’ll get those results later today. Four of them are well at this time, but we will continue to monitor them.’

While the infected Queenslander spent time in Melbourne too, Dr Young said she was most concerned about the people who shared his flight or came into contact with him on the Gold Coast.

‘My concern is the 150 to 200 people on that plane when he started getting symptoms, and then the 24 hours in the community on the Gold Coast,’ she said.

Dr Young said anyone who spent two hours or more exposed to an infectious person in a confined space could be at risk. The flight time from Melbourne to the Gold Coast is about two hours.

She said she did not know where the man was staying but media reports say it was in large, high-rise accommodation at Broadbeach.

The man came from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the epicentre of the virus outbreak – and flew to Melbourne via Singapore, landing there on January 22 and then heading to the Gold Coast on January 27.

Tiger Airways says it’s in the process of contacting affected passengers and crew members, and would direct them to see their doctors.

‘The safety of our passengers and our crew is always our number one priority and we are working closely with the Queensland Health department on this matter,’ the airline said in a statement.

Anyone who was on the flight has also be urged to call Queensland Health to ensure they take the safest and most appropriate action.

Global airlines including British Airways have already suspended all flights to Mainland China to help stop the spread of the disease.

Others across the globe have significantly cut back their fleet’s trips to the nation.

Qantas is monitoring the situation and will follow health warnings.