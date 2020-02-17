Jetstar launches a massive sale with $29 fares to beach destinations

Australian budget airline Jetstar has launched a $29 ‘beach sale’ on major domestic and international flights as the country’s east coast soaks amid above average rainfall and a tropical cyclone.

The carrier, which is known for posting cheap fares online every few months for eager travellers, is offering discounted services to Fiji, Byron Bay, Hawaii, Cairns, Sunshine Coast and Phuket.

Those living in Melbourne can purchase a one way ticket to Cairns for $85, the Whitsunday Coast for $99, Ballina Byron and the Gold Coast for $69 and Bali for $215.

Similar prices can be found leaving Sydney’s airport with flights to Denpasar for $209 one way, Honolulu for $209, Cairns for $85 and the Sunshine Coast for $49.

Even those in Adelaide can reach Brisbane’s beaches for $79 one way, Phuket for $286 and Cairns for $119.

While parts of Australia are being battered by heavy rain and cyclonic winds during the height of summer customers might like to book a weekend getaway abroad.

Otherwise flights to Perth are less than $150 one way from major capital cities, making the west coast an exciting option for those wanting to holiday Down Under.

It’s worth noting that these low deals will only stay this low if you choose to have your seat assigned for you and only take 7kg of carry on luggage onboard.

So you’ll have to pack light if you’re wanting to jet off to these swimwear-appropriate locations.

It’s also cheapest to leave on a Friday and return on a Monday rather than coming and going on the weekend, as the prices change.