Jetstar launches deal allowing Australian children to travel to Bali and stay for free

Holidaymakers planning a trip to Bali can have their children stay and fly for free with Jetstar’s latest travel deal.

Australian families with children under 11 can choose from 12 of the Indonesian island’s most luxurious resorts.

The airline’s ‘Kids Fly And Stay Free’ deal allows one child per adult to travel and stay for free for up to seven nights.

The sales are on offer from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide and are based on families of four.

Travellers can fly from Sydney and stay at Bali’s lavish Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort for just $853 per adult for five nights in a two-bed room.

Those making their way from Melbourne can spend five nights at the Mercure Bali Legian for as low as $899.

Families from Darwin can enjoy five nights at the Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort for $618 or five nights at the Hard Rock Hotel Bali for just $817.

The Bali Dynasty Resort will welcome travellers from Perth for five days of luxury starting at just $869 and a five day stay at the Hilton Bali Resort for $976 per adult.

Families from Perth can also stay at the Sheraton for just $646 per adult.

The sales are for trips between April this year and March 2021.

The prices exclude baggage.

The sale ends on February 5.