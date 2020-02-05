Jewellery designer Samantha Wills opens up about ignoring her endometriosis for four years

Australian jewellery designer Samantha Wills spent four years masking ‘unbearable’ period pain with Nurofen before finally being diagnosed with stage four endometriosis.

The 38-year-old jeweller, who started selling collections of rings, earrings and bangles to the public at 22, underwent keyhole surgery in January to remove two large growths that formed in her uterus, each the size of an orange.

Samantha cried before being wheeled into the operating theatre at Sydney’s Prince of Wales Hospital; moved by the fear of what doctors were going to find inside her and frustrated that she had waited so long to listen to her body.

In 2015 the successful businesswoman decided to take a break from the contraceptive pill – which she had been taking since she was 18 – and focus on her burgeoning career.

But a few months into being pill-free she started feeling a throbbing pain whenever her period was due, sometimes forcing her to schedule in ‘one day a month where she couldn’t leave the house’, Samantha wrote on her website.

She found false comfort in Google and WebMD, who said periods can get more painful when you’re older and coming off the pill can change your cycle.

This convinced the jet-setting blonde that everything was normal.

It wasn’t until August 2019 when Samantha took the first steps towards freezing her eggs – in hope she might have children later on – that she realised her ‘new normal’ periods weren’t so easily explained by an internet search.

‘The day of my appointment I was in such chronic pain I was curled up in bed, my entire body in full convulsions from the pain, the heavy bleeding now full blown hemorrhaging (and had been for over a year now) feeling as if full body organs where passing through me,’ she wrote.

‘I winced throughout our appointment as she walked me through the process of egg freezing and then at the end of the session, I told her that my period had been a “little heavier” than usual.’

Samantha was referred to an obstetrician-gynecologist who instructed her to attend a number of pathology tests and scans.

In November last year she was called back to the office of Dr. HaRyun Won, who tentatively broke the news: She had advanced stage endometriosis, was losing blood at an alarming rate and had two fibroids (growths on the uterus) that had to be removed.

‘There’s something about receiving that type of information in a doctor’s office that feels as if you are watching it on an Australian soap drama,’ Samantha wrote on Instagram.⠀

‘”OK,” was all I said back. Not oh f*** or holy s*** or what does that mean?⠀⠀

‘The leadership role of response I would usually embody in that instant evaded me and I sat there wide-eyed like a new recruit on my first day too paralyzed to ask questions, so just waiting for an adult to give me instructions.’

Those instructions came in the form of a five-hour surgery to remove the growths – which was a success – and a wake up call she’d waited four years to receive.

‘I’m posting this in case you have something your body has been niggling you about. No matter how insignificant it may seem, if you’ve been waiting for a sign to go and get it checked out, this is it,’ she said.

As with all endometriosis sufferers Samantha will have to monitor the pain and symptoms to ensure no further growths develop, but she assured her 223,000 Instagram followers that right now, she is healthy.

They responded to her blog post on the topic, which was aptly named ‘When the body screams’, with their own stories of survival and warnings about prioritising your professional career over your health.

‘I ignored symptoms to, heavy period and plenty of pain. I thought this period pain was normal. Everyone complains about their period,’ one woman said, before adding that she had a one kilo fibroid ‘hiding’ in her uterus.

‘This absolutely brought tears to my eyes. Not only as I understand what you are going through (something similar for me with a breast lump last year) but also for how wonderful the female team were around you,’ another said.

Samantha – who reportedly once turned over $12 million a year – ceased trading of her jewellery company in January 2019.

She launched her humble brand Samantha Wills Jewellery on her kitchen table in 2004 after ‘following my heart’.

She now works solely on the Samantha Wills Foundation which helps other entrepreneurs realise their business dreams.