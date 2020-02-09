JGBs bounce back as coronavirus death toll climbs

TOKYO, Feb 7 – Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rebounded broadly on Friday from sharp declines in the previous three sessions, as investors remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China climbed.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 point to 152.65 in late-afternoon trade. Still, on the week, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point, the biggest downturn in seven weeks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs declined 2 basis points (bps) to minus 0.040%.

The two-year JGB yield shed 2 bps to minus 0.155%, while the five-year yield lost 2 bps to minus 0.145%.

The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield dropping 2 bps to 0.255%, while the 30-year yield fell 3 bps to 0.390%.

The death toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161 cases. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team;)