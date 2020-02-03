JGBs gain across maturities as China virus makes…

TOKYO, Jan 23 – Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose across maturities on Thursday as fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in China continued to put pressure on risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.23 point to 152.35, with a trading volume of 18,022 lots, in late afternoon trade.

The yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) at minus 0.020%, its lowest level since Jan. 8.

The 20-year, the 30-year and the 40-year yields fell 2.5 basis points each to 0.270%, 0.415% and 0.445%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to minus 0.125% and the two-year yield fell one basis point to minus 0.135%.

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people, as health authorities around the world work to prevent a global pandemic. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)