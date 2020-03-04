JGBs trim losses on fading hopes of G7 policy response

TOKYO, March 3 – Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell on Tuesday but investors trimmed some of their losses as hopes faded for coordinated stimulus measures from major countries to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Some investors bought back bonds after a Group of Seven source told Reuters that the bloc has no plans as yet to call for new fiscal spending or coordinated central bank easing.

A novel coronavirus that emerged in China late last year has spread to more than 60 countries, raising concerns that severe travel restrictions needed to stop the spread of the illness could cause a global recession.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.16 point to 153.72, with a trading volume of 37,222 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to minus 0.110%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points to 0.190%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 0.310%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to minus 0.245%.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.230%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)