Combo photo shows aerial views of the construction site of the Jiangjunshan Hospital taken on Feb. 14, 2020 (top) and Feb. 6, 2020 in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The Jiangjunshan Hospital for receiving patients infected with novel coronavirus is projected to be delivered on Feb. 20, with a capacity of 491 beds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)