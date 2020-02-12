Jiangsu provides online consulting to reduce number of visiting patients

A doctors provides online medical services to patients at an office of the Internet Hospital of Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Feb. 7, 2020. To ease the burden of hospitals overloaded with patients amid the virus outbreak, Jiangsu Province Hospital has stepped up efforts to provide online consulting and preliminary screening for the novel coronavirus, which can help reduce the number of visiting patients, and thus lower the possibility of cross infection. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)