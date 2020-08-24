Jiangsu, Shandong march into Chinese men’s volleyball league top eight

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Jiangsu and Shandong claimed the top places in their respective pool in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province on Saturday to march into the top eight of the Chinese men’s volleyball league.

Dai Haibo had three kills, four blocks and three aces for a team-high 10 points as Jiangsu swept Liaoning 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-21) to finish first in preliminary pool C with three straight wins.

Sichuan beat Hubei 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) to join Jiangsu in the top eight as the second finishers from pool C. Peng Shikun led Sichuan with 13 points with Guo Shunxiang and Wang Zhaorui adding 11 apiece.

Later on Saturday, Shandong saw off Fujian 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19) to win pool D with two wins and no loss while Fujian finished second with an 1-1 win-loss record.

Shanghai, Henan, Zhejiang and Beijing have already secured their berths in the top eight.

The top eight teams will continue to play in a round robin format in two groups in the second stage with the top two finishers from each pool moving on to the semifinals. Enditem