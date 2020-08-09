Jiangsu Suning edge Guangzhou R&F in Chinese Super League

DALIAN, China, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Jiangsu Suning FC defeated the Guangzhou R&F 2-0 thanks to Alex Teixeira’s double in the fourth round of the 2020 Chinese Super League here on Sunday.

Suning achieved 17-round cross-season undefeated streak and reached the top of Group A after the game, while Guangzhou conceded 11 goals since the opening game of the season without any victory.

The first goal arrived in the 22nd minute. The Brazilian defender Joao Miranda sparked the game into life as he nodded the ball off a corner into the Guangzhou box to find Teixeira, who fired a low shot from close range to make it 1-0.

Suning added the second after 12 minutes. Eder Martins’ cross found Teixeira, whose excellent strike after a long-distance rush from the midfield made sure of the point.

Guangzhou’s second-half penalty in the 60th minute did not produce a goal. Suning goalkeeper Gu Chao leaped to his left to deny the shot from Guangzhou talisman Eran Zahavi.

In the 70th minute, Teixeira appeared to be tripped inside the area, but no penalty was awarded after a video review.

Suning almost added a third in the second-half injury time. A precise pass from the left found Croatian forward Ivan Santini, who finished with a header but blocked by Guangzhou goalkeeper Han Jiaqi.

“I pursue a better state in every game. I tried to practice at home when the league was suspended, but the feeling of backing to the pitch is different after months-long hiatus,” said Teixeira. Enditem