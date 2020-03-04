Jiangsu Suning’s mdifielder Wakaso earns Ghana call-up for AFCON qualifiers

ACCRA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Jiangsu Suning’s combative midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has earned a call-up into the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national soccer team, for this month’s doubleheader 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

The Black Stars will face Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane first at home on March 27 before jetting to Omdurman three days later for the return encounter.

Wakaso, who signed for the Chinese Super League side recently, has been the total horsepower of the Ghanaian national team in recent times.

He is expected to play a key role as the Black Stars looks to build on their unblemished record in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor gave first-time call-ups to winger Tariq Fosu from Brentford FC and Eugene Ansah who plays for Hapoel Ra’anana in Israel in his provisional 23-man squad.

16 other players, led by Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew, maintained their spots from Ghana’s opening qualifying wins over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana sits on top of Group C with six points.

The 2021 AFCON tournament will be hosted by Cameroon.