Jihadi bride who lost an arm and a breast as ISIS crumbled is back in Britain

A JIHADI bride who lost an arm and a breast as IS crumbled is back in Britain.

Samia Hussein, 25, was badly injured in an air strike in Syria.

She tried to return here via Heathrow on her British passport.

But the former journalism student, who was captured in the battle for Baghouz, the last IS stronghold in Syria, was held by anti-terror police.

They are investigating her time over there.

A source said: “Her links and claims are being forensically investigated.”

Hussein, from Southall, West London, disappeared in 2015 having moved to Kenya five years earlier to finish her education.

After the fall of Baghouz last year she ended up in the Kurdish-run al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria alongside fellow IS bride Shamima Begum.

It emerged she had spent seven months in hospital after the air strike.

She also insisted she was lured to Syria by online groomers and had wanted only to help Muslim children caught up in the conflict.

In May last year, Hussein’s family begged the UK Government to allow her back to Britain.

A relative said: “They brainwashed her. She was young and she was told she would be doing aid work.”

Now it has emerged she returned to London on February 12 — probably on a flight from Turkey.

Her details were flagged instantly against a security watchlist and she was arrested.

The Met said she was detained on suspicion of membership of a banned organisation, under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It added: “Enquiries remain ongoing.”

