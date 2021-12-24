Jill Biden and Joe Biden were chastised for performing without a mask at a White House event just hours after the president advised Americans to cover up indoors.

In footage captured by PBS on Tuesday night, the president and first lady were seen sitting side by side, face to face, admiring a live performance by opera star Andrea Bocelli.

The performance was part of the White House’s “Spirit of the Season” television special, an event that has drawn ridicule in and of itself as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads across the country.

President Biden had earlier urged Americans to follow experts’ advice and wear a mask at all times when inside.

“Our doctors say you should wear a mask indoors in public settings even if you’re fully vaccinated,” he said.

“Wearing a mask gives you and those around you extra protection.”

“What can you do to make yourself and your family feel and be safer?” Biden added later.

“The solution is simple: get your booster shot [and]put on your disguise,” says the narrator.

Following his failure to follow his own advice during the PBS special, both the president and his wife have come under fire.

Fox News host Jason Chaffetz led the charge of outrage, accusing Biden of hypocrisy.

“Here he is enjoying a lavish musical performance at the White House,” Chaffetz said of Biden during a Thursday broadcast.

“I’m not wearing a mask!”

Even though the Bidens chose not to wear masks, Chaffetz pointed out that some performers, including those with the US Marine Corps band, were wearing them.

With a twist of the knife, the anchor stated that the rules appear to be “not for Joe or Jill.”

“The rules do not apply to them or any of the celebrities they invited to entertain them at the White House this Christmas!” he added.

“Everyone else must abide by all local, state, and federal regulations.”

The outrage spread to social media, with one Twitter user accusing Jill Biden of putting her “Karen Privilege on full display,” as one Twitter user put it.

“Even ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden isn’t wearing a mask,” the individual wrote.

“I suppose we should call her ‘First Karen’ instead of ‘First Lady.'”

“Something about Jill Biden standing there without a mask, watching her masked minions perform for her is chilling if you actually see what’s going on,” someone else said.

“So mask up the ‘help’ – in this case US Marines – while Sleepy ignores his own totally unscientific masking restrictions,” wrote political commentator Steve Cortes.

