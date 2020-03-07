Jill Biden, Joe’s protective wife and campaign cohort

As Joe Biden surges back into the White House race, his wife of four decades Jill has grabbed the spotlight too — by dramatically fending off a protester who lunged at her husband on stage.

The 68-year-old educator was at a Super Tuesday victory rally in Los Angeles when an animal rights protester rushed the stage, yelling “let dairy die” as the former vice president was addressing a crowd.

Jill Biden quickly took her husband’s hand and stepped protectively between him and the woman.

Seconds later, another protester lept on stage, and Jill Biden was there again. This time she grabbed the woman with both hands and pushed her away before Biden aide Symone Sanders appeared out of nowhere and dragged the protester away.

“We’re OK,” said Jill.

The incident lit up social media, with multiple people tweeting that Jill Biden should be the next “secretary of defense.”

The 77-year-old Democratic candidate praised his wife’s rapid response the next day, joking to donors about it at a California fundraiser.

“I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service,” he said.

Jill married Joe Biden, then a US senator, in 1977, five years after his first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash.

A school teacher who eventually earned a doctorate in education, she has been one of his greatest champions as he rose the political ladder and ran for president in 1988 and 2008.

She assumed the role of second lady when Biden became vice president in 2009, participating in multiple high-profile events with first lady Michelle Obama, and developing a comfortable public speaking style.

– ‘Ideal’ political spouse –

Last May as Biden rolled out his campaign, he took the stage in Philadelphia, his wife’s home town, and introduced himself: “I’m Joe Biden and I’m Jill’s husband.”

Since then, Biden’s wife has emerged as a particularly forceful surrogate in early voting Iowa and New Hampshire and battleground states like Florida, where she has campaigned with a vigor that sometimes seems to exceed her husband’s.

“I’m a teacher, I’m always on time,” she quipped to dozens of voters in Cedar Rapids days before the Iowa caucuses.

She often presents her husband as the candidate who best appeals not only to moderate Democrats, but independents and Republicans disappointed with President Donald Trump’s performance.

“A lot of Republicans have whispered to me: ‘Jill, I made a mistake before'” and voted for Trump, she told campaign volunteers and staff at a field office in Nashua, New Hampshire last month.

“‘I’m a Republican but I can support Joe,'” she quoted them as saying.

Jill Biden has often broken away from her husband to headline her own smaller, more intimate events supporting his campaign.

She is a stylish, effervescent presence on the trail, often dressed in a crisp colorful suit and jacket, a string of pearls, and knee-high black leather boots.

Her professional record, her warm and friendly persona and ability to campaign effectively on her own make Jill Biden an “ideal” 21st century political partner, said Katherine Jellison, a historian on first ladies at Ohio University.

“It would be difficult to find a political spouse who has been more upfront and center in a presidential campaign,” Jellison told AFP.

When she campaigns with her husband there is often a playful chemistry between them on stage.

Kicking off a “No Malarkey” bus tour across Iowa in December, Biden nibbled on his wife’s finger when she waved her hands too close to his face.

But she has also steeled herself against Trump’s barrage of attacks against her husband, including the repeated accusations of “corruption” he has levelled against Biden and son Hunter over the younger Biden’s position on a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was vice president.

It has undoubtedly made Jill Biden more protective.

Weeks before Super Tuesday’s heroics, she demonstrated that vigilant nature in New Hampshire. When a heckler shouted and approached Biden, his wife stood up, crossed the stage and helped keep the protester away.