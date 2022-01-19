Jill Biden’s ‘abusive’ office was compared to The Devil Wears Prada during her year of broken promises.

Jill Biden’s ‘abusive’ office was likened to The Devil Wears Prada during her year of broken promises.

JILL Biden’s detractors claim the First Lady has had a difficult year, citing broken promises and comparisons to The Devil Wears Prada.

We go over some of the major events in President Joe Biden’s wife’s life over the last 12 months.

When a top aide in her office was accused of “berating” other staffers and creating an abusive office environment, Jill Biden, 70, who also works as an English professor, was said to be upset.

In August of last year, Anthony Bernal was accused of having a “mean streak” that made coworkers cry, and of badmouthing other members of “Team Jill” behind their backs.

According to Politico, Bernal wields considerable power because he oversees the planning of Jill’s speeches and events, as well as the handling of political requests.

According to the report, Bernal is devoted to the first lady, but two dozen White House staffers, former campaign aides, and people who worked with him during the Obama administration allege “toxic” behavior.

Bernal allegedly trash-talks other employees and unleashes unfiltered criticism that makes them cry, according to a well-kept secret.

He’s been compared to Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada and Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger.

Bernal has a “bigger heart,” according to the first lady’s office.

“Anthony’s loyalty to our team and the First Family is unrivaled, and he holds himself, and all of us, to the highest standards,” said Julissa Reynosos, Chief of Staff.

“No one in the White House has a bigger heart than Anthony, which is one of the many reasons why so many people in the first lady’s office have worked with him for years.”

He is genuinely interested in his coworkers’ personal and professional development.”

According to Politico’s sources, Jill Biden may be unaware of Bernal’s alleged treatment of other staff members.

President Joe Biden said in January that aides who “treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone” would be fired “on the spot.”

Jill Biden pushed for free community college and training programs in February 2021, saying that schools would be a key part of the Biden administration’s economic recovery efforts.

She claimed at the time that people needed access to schools to get through the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

“We have to finish this.”

Now is the time to do it.

That’s why Jill Biden says, “We’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.