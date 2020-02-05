Jilted boyfriend, 38, receives suspended sentence for harassing ex

A dumped boyfriend harassed his ex-girlfriend with a string of abusive texts – including saying she ‘goes through men like a Bugatti goes through tyres’.

Jilted Michael Jones, 38, also threatened to publish intimate details about his former lover’s sexual history online.

A court heard how Jones bombarded her with a stream of messages and emails, at one stage he called her a ‘s**g’ and said she ‘goes through men like a Bugatti goes through tyres’.

Nia James, prosecuting, said it began when she ‘quietened down’ their relationship over concerns about his alcohol intake.

But he sent messages telling her he loved her and wanted to see her – along with other messages threatening to reveal details of her sexual past.

Jones, from Clydach, near Swansea, pleaded guilty to harassment at the city magistrates court.

Jones was jailed in 2018 for sending a former girlfriend a series of abusive and threatening text messages as well as lurid photographs of his genitals.

In an impact statement, the victim said it her ‘extremely unwell physically and mentally’ and ‘too scared to go home’.

She said Jones had known about her struggles with mental health, and she described him as ‘extremely unpredictable’.

Craig Harding, for Jones, said the father-of-two was ‘very ashamed of the upset that he has caused’.

The solicitor said the defendant now accepted the relationship between the pair was over, and he had no wish to rekindle it.

Alun Williams, chairman of the bench, told Jones his behaviour had been ‘designed to cause maximum distress’ to his victim.

He described his conduct a ‘complete breach of trust’.

Jones was sentenced to a 12-week prison suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete a building better relationships programme, and a rehabilitation course.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting his former girlfriend.