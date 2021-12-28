Jim Carrey, who plays the Grinch in the movie The Grinch, praised the baker’s incredible 5ft Grinch cake.

Lara Mason, a baker, poses with a 5ft Grinch cake that the actor who played him praised.

Lara, 35, completed the cake in three days and documented the process with videos on YouTube.

“I wonder if she does an angel food Ace Ventura,” Jim Carrey, the 59-year-old star of the 2000 film, tweeted.

“I was completely shocked,” Lara of Brownhills, West Midlands, said.

He’s one of my favorite actors.”

“My video had only been seen by 2,000 people, one of whom was Jim Carrey – it was incredible.”

“It has received over 20 million views on TikTok since he shared it.”

“When your products sell all over the world, you know you did a good job.”