Jimmy Carr’s Holocaust joke was offensive and inept, but it was not meant to be taken seriously.

Jimmy Carr’s Holocaust joke was crude and offensive, but it should not have been taken seriously.

Someone’s right to make a joke, no matter how offensive it is, should not be trumped by someone’s right to be offended.

The title gives the game away.

“His Dark Material” is the title of Jimmy Carr’s new Netflix show, which was taped live on stage in Southend.

If Carr, who is known for pushing the boundaries of decency and taste in his comedy, implies that this show will be even darker, I believe we’ll have a good idea of what to expect.

Netflix warns viewers about “language, sexual violence references, and discrimination” ahead of the hour-long show, but just in case we weren’t ready, Carr begins the performance with his own warning.

“There are jokes about terrible things on tonight’s show,” he says.

“Terrible things that may have harmed you and those you care about.

These, however, are just jokes.

They aren’t the horrors.”

Carr tells a joke that, while not “career-ending,” does open up an important and pertinent debate about free speech, the boundaries of comedy, the nature of offence, and cancel culture 55 minutes later, in a segment of the show that he declares contains “career-ending” material.

“Strap in, everyone,” he warns the audience ahead of time.

“When people talk about the Holocaust,” he says, “they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost… But they never mention the thousands of gypsies who were killed by the Nazis.”

No one wants to discuss it because no one wants to discuss the positives.”

There are a couple of things I’d like to say about this joke now.

It is unquestionably offensive.

It makes light of a tragic historical event.

It denigrates a particular group of people.

And, while this is a subjective assessment, it isn’t particularly amusing, despite the audience’s reaction to the contrary.

The public response has been tediously predictable, ranging from calls for Netflix to remove the joke to demands that Carr be prosecuted, from a social media outcry to an online petition calling for the comedian to apologize.

Politicians have weighed in, of course, with Culture Minister Nadine Dorries making the joke while on her way to Saudi Arabia for a cozy meeting with a regime that persecutes minorities.

