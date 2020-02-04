Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink names two players Man Utd should have signed instead of Odion Ighalo

Manchester United should have gone for Danny Ings or Raul Jimenez instead of Odion Ighalo, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Manchester United have made the wrong decision signing Odion Ighalo to bolster their front line, according to Chelsea hero Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Red Devils are awaiting the forward Watford man’s arrival on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

He arrives with 10 goals in 19 games last season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to fill the gap left by Marcus Rashford’s injury.

The move came as a shock to several pundits, including former player Gary Neville.

And Hasselbaink, who scored 87 goals in four seasons for Chelsea, said the Red Devils should have looked elsewhere.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, the Dutchman said: “They knew that they needed a new striker for a long time.

“I don’t know how much money that they have but it is Manchester United.

“Why, if you need goals straight away, are you not throwing money at [Danny] Ings for instance?

“He is flying is at the moment.

“Or [Raul] Jimenez at Wolves – throw money at that.”

The Mexican has been a scoring sensation since he joined the Molineux side last season, with 37 goals in 81 appearances.

While Ings has been at the centre of Southampton’s turnaround in fortunes.

Since the 9-0 defeat to Leicester in October, the Englishman has scored 10 in 15 league appearances.

Hasselbaink went on to criticise the club’s move for Ighalo.

“He must be the luckiest man,” the former Blues man added.

“Going to China, being away from Europe nobody seeing him for two and a half years since he was at Watford and then getting a loan move at United – wow. That doesn’t happen!

“It says how far behind United are from Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. They have got a big job ahead.

“They needed somebody in. I think he was not their number one and I would be surprised if he was their number two or three as well.

“He is getting an opportunity and he will definitely get minutes and we will see if he can do it.”

Former team-mate Eidur Gudjohnson also had a damning declaration for the Red Devils.