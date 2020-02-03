Jimmy Garoppolo’s eye-watering contract and salary detailed ahead of Super Bowl

The 28-year-old from Illinois, who is aiming to lead San Francisco to their sixth NFL championship, is reportedly one of the sport’s top earners

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is among the finest players currently plying their trade in the NFL.

He has been instrumental in his team’s successes this season, with the 49ers set to take on Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship in this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The 28-year-old Illinois native is also one of the league’s highest earners, taking home more money than fellow stars of the sport Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton.

In February 2018 he signed a five-year deal with the 49ers, worth an eye-watering $137.5 million over the course of the contract.

He was guaranteed $48.7m at signing, and received $18.6m last year.

In 2020 he is expected to earn around $25.2m and by the end of his deal in 2023 Garoppolo’s career earnings will have totalled at upwards of $140m.

He has also been listed as the seventh highest-paid NFL player in 2020 by CBS.

Before joining San Francisco 49ers he spent three years at New England Patriots where he filled the role of backup for the mercurial Tom Brady.

Garoppolo witnessed two legendary Super Bowl performances from Brady during his time at the Patriots, and told Sports Illustrated that his calm demeanour was the factor that spurred his team on to victory on both occasions.

“I think just how calm he was, everyone says you’ve got to treat it like another game, just the way he actually did it,” he said.

“I was up close and personal … picking up everything I could, seeing how he went about his business and everything. And obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him. Trying to transfer that over to my game.”

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 11.30pm (UK time) on Sunday 2 February and will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 11pm.

British viewers can also watch the game on the BBC Sport website or mobile app.