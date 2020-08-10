Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law in Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong, China, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and six others were arrested Monday morning on suspicion of breaching the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong police and local media said.

According to the Hong Kong Police Force, at least seven suspects aged from 39 to 72 were arrested on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces and conspiracy to commit fraud and sedition.

Hong Kong media said Jimmy Lai, an instigator of Hong Kong riots, was among those arrested.■