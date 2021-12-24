Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, is a symbol of national unity.

The 145th anniversary of the birth of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being commemorated across the country.

Pakistani city of Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistanis commemorate Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 145th birthday.

On December 31st, he was born.

During Pakistan’s 74 years of independence, Jinnah, who was born to a wealthy merchant family in the port city of Karachi and is known as Quaid-i-Azam, or “The Greatest Leader,” has remained the only symbol of unity as the undisputed leader of a nation of 210 million people.

Jinnah’s name and image can be found on currency notes, streets, universities, and military bases throughout Pakistan.

He steered the nation, which was carved out of the subcontinent in 1947 as a homeland for Muslims, through a series of difficult circumstances, including tensions with India over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, fears for survival due to economic hardships, an influx of refugees, and raging communal riots.

According to historians, following the end of British colonial rule in the subcontinent in 1947, over 6.5 million Muslims from various parts of India migrated to Pakistan, making it one of the world’s largest displacements.

“No one can be completely uncontested from the standpoint of social science.”

“However, in the case of Jinnah, we can say that he is undisputed among the vast majority of Pakistanis,” said Farooq Ahmad Dar, an associate professor of history at Islamabad’s Quaid-I-Azam International University.

“In a sense, he is Pakistan’s undisputed leader and the only symbol of unity.”

“Everything else is disputed in some way,” he told Anadolu Agency.

“He emerged as a leader who led the nation in its hour of need,” Dar said, citing key reasons for Jinnah’s overwhelming acceptance among Pakistanis.

His determination, devotion, and commitment to a cause [Pakistan’s independence] elevated him to a level where no one [at the time]could match him.”

Right and left wingers alike find it tolerable.

According to Dar, Jinnah’s concept of a modern Islamic state has made him acceptable to both Islamists and secularists in Pakistan, who disagree on many other issues.

“His vision of a modern Islamic state based on the principles of equality, justice, and protection of the individual.”

