JK Rowling is defiant in the face of death threats after trans activists revealed her address online.

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has vowed not to be silenced by trans activists, telling them, “I’ve gotten so many death threats I could paper the house.”

The 56-year-old spoke out after three of her neighbors revealed her address by posting a photo of them protesting outside on the internet.

Georgia Frost, drag queen Holly Stars, and “drag king” Richard Energy, according to her, were carrying banners that read, “Trans liberation now.”

Because of her views on gender and sex identity, Rowling became a target for some trans people.

She slammed an article last year for using the phrase “menstruating people.”

“I’m sure there was a word for those people,” she wrote.

Please assist me.

“Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” you might wonder.

She reported the demonstration outside her Edinburgh home to the police, accusing the three of attempting to “intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.”

“They should have considered the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats that I could fill the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out,” she continued.

“Perhaps the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women is to stop stalking, harassing, and threatening us,” she says.

All three of them had their Twitter accounts deactivated.

“While we stand by the photo, we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages since posting it, so we have decided to take the photo down,” Stars said.

