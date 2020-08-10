JK Rowling visits museum of magic while holidaying on megayacht in Iceland

JK ROWLING has visited a museum of magic while holidaying on a megayacht.

The Harry Potter author was pictured aboard the £24million vessel with hubby Neil Murray, 49, and their 15-year-old daughter Mackenzie.

The family are cruising round the country in the 200ft craft named Calypso, which costs about £31,000 a week to rent.

And they have even made a visit to Iceland’s most famous sorcery and witchcraft museum, the Strandagaldur.

A source said: “They sailed to Holmavik in the Calypso, which was previously owned by the Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, after catching a private jet to Reykjavik.”

The museum there contains special exhibitions, including the Nabrok, or necropants.

They are a pair of trousers made from the skin of a dead man that are believed in Icelandic witchcraft to be capable of producing an endless supply of money.

Icelandic’s magical staves, preserved symbols dating from the 17th century, are also in the museum.

Rowling, 55, and her family also then dined at the museum’s witchcraft restaurant, which serves fresh fish from the fjord, meat and vegetarian soup.

The superyacht boosts six luxury suites and a master suite.

