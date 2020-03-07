Joan Collins, 86, sports a face mask and white gloves amid coronavirus outbreak

She recently revealed she’s ‘prepared’ for the coronavirus threat.

And just days after her admission, Joan Colllins was spotted heading back to London wearing a black face mask and a pair of white gloves on Saturday morning.

The actress, 86, was seen arriving at departures looking typically chic in a black and white blouse layered with a cream jumper and a black mac.

Joan was also wearing a pair of black wide-legged trousers and a pair of pointed boots for her flight back to the UK amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Most of Joan’s make-up free face was covered by the large black mask, while she was also sporting a black corduroy baker boy cap.

Following the Dynasty star into the airport was a huge trolley laden with Louis Vuitton luggage, including four large suitcases and several other bags.

It comes after the veteran star looked totally unrecognisable as she donned a paper face mask in a bid to avoid the COVID-19 disease in her latest Instagram post.

Joan covered up in a black baseball cap with the hood from her black sweatshirt drawn tightly around her face so only her green eyes were showing

Joan added an extra layer of to her wrappings by draping a beige trench coat over herself, with the wide collar tucked in around her neck.

The star, who was made a Dame in 2015, is the latest in a long line of stars taking such precautions against the super-bug which has claimed almost 2,900 lives.

A-Listers Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have been donning face masks before boarding international flights.

Deepwater Horizon star Kate, 40, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a blue paper face mask captioned ‘Travel. 2020.’ during a flight to an undisclosed location last week.

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, took her defence against the disease a step further by donning a mask worth £53 during a flight to Paris last week.

The Oscar winning actress, 47, went on to poke fun at her ill-fated role in the 2011 medical action thriller Contagion, in which her character succumbs to a deadly disease.

Other Hollywood stars have been spotted various wearing medical masks in recent weeks, including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and 80s songstress Sinitta.

Meanwhile, fears over the virus have been calling people to action throughout Europe and Britain.

Reality star Roddy Alves, 36, exclusively told MailOnline that ‘I’m fearing for my life’ as she was forced to jet into one of the worse hit cities in Europe amid the epidemic for last minute TV work In Italy.

Birmingham beauty Demi Rose, 24, shared a masked selfie after touching down in LA International Airport last Wednesday.

Demi then proudly snapped selfies in the protective cover as she quipped: ‘no corona for me hun [sic]’.

Chanel 4 news’ presenter Jon Snow is currently mid-way through a self imposed 14-day quarantine after his trip to Iran, which is fighting one of the largest coronavirus crises outside China.

Jon took to Twitter to show that he was making use of his fortnight’s downtime by neatly arranging his collection of colourful ties.

Another 42 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Britain, bringing the total number of infections up to 206.

It comes as an expert microbiologist warned the deadly coronavirus outbreak could peak at Easter and last for six months – with millions set to be infected.

Two people have died from coronavirus in Britain so far, a grandfather in his 80s in Milton Keynes and a woman in her 70s in Reading as 21,460 Britons rush to be tested.

Scotland has confirmed five more cases of coronavirus with two new cases in Lanarkshire while Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Grampian have an extra one.