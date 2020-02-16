Joan Collins says Phillip Schofield coming out as gay is ‘odd’

Joan Collins raised eyebrows on Good Morning Britain on Monday when she questioned why Phillip Schofield had to come out as homosexual.

The actress, 86, was attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party with husband Percy Gibson, 55, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills when she asked why Phillip Schofield, 57, felt the need to announce his sexuality.

Joan was being interviewed by Piers Morgan, 54, on GMB when she weighed in on veteran presenter Phil’s recent decision to announce that he is gay, branding it ‘odd’ and stating: ‘Everyone who knew him, knew he was gay!’

Following the awards, Joan appeared on GMB alongside Kelly and Sharon Osbourne as well as Perez Hilton, where they discussed Phil’s recent announcement.

Joan said: ‘That’s what I thought [why he felt he had to come out]when I saw it. I thought: “Why does he have to do that?”

‘It seemed that he was living a fine life. Everyone who knew him, knew he was gay. Why does he want to tell everybody and confess, as it were?

‘It seems a little odd to make a big pron… announcement.’

Elsewhere during her appearance, she asked: ‘What was the reason he felt the need to go public with this, when a lot of people already knew? I mean, we all knew…’

After Joan made the comments, GMB viewers took to social media in their droves to voice their opinions, with most lauding the actress for her appearance.

One person tweeted: ‘Respect to Joan Collins for just asking ‘why did he chose to come out now, we already knew. #GMB.’

‘Joan Collins throwing a grenade into the #PhillipSchofield story #gmb,’ wrote another viewer, while someone else added: ‘They couldn’t get Joan Collins off #GMB fast enough before she spilled any more tea about Phil Schofield.’

‘#GMB covering the Philip Schofield story, but being careful not to cover certain aspects of the story. Joan Collins & Perez Hilton keep touching on it but getting closed down,’ pointed out another viewer.

Someone else tweeted: ‘Joan Collins asking the question everyone is thinking and won’t let it go … TV gold! #GMB.’

While the majority of viewers on Twitter praised Joan for her probing of the revelation, a few asserted that ‘speculation is disrespectful.’

‘Gentle reminder to Joan Collins and the rest of the population. Someone’s sexuality is nobody’s business nor is the reason why they choose to become public. Speculation is disrespectful,’ wrote the viewer.

But the tweet drew responses, such as: ‘He made it everyone’s business when he announced it on national TV.’

According to a source, Phil’s sexuality was an ‘open secret’ on the This Morning set, and he allegedly told ITV bosses about his plans to come out in an impromptu meeting on Thursday.

A show insider has now told the Daily Star: ‘Lots of people who work at This Morning have known Phillip is gay for a few years.

‘It was an open secret among the team but none of them would have ever said anything about it publicly.

‘Because Phillip had their trust, he could relax and not worry about being outed. This Morning became a safe space for him.’

The source added that Schofield would openly socialise with the other gay men on This Morning, often taking them ‘under his wing’.

Schofield would support men struggling to cope with their sexuality, including one runner who he ended up mentoring.

It’s also claimed that his close friend and co-host Holly had known about Phil’s sexuality for some time.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Phillip Schofield and This Morning for comment.

Speaking on Friday morning, Phillip revealed he was ‘consumed’ by a secret battle with his sexuality for years before finally making the decision to come out as gay following a series of ‘heartbreaking’ conversations with his family.

In an emotional statement, shared with millions of Instagram followers, the veteran star admitted he had suffered ‘dark moments, pain and confusion’ as he gradually came to terms with his sexual orientation.

But he revealed the support of his ‘incredible’ family – wife of 27 years Stephanie and their two children – convinced him to be open and honest about his feelings.

He wrote: ‘You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

‘This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

‘My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

‘My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.

Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.’

Joan exuded glamour at the swanky A-list event on Sunday night, donning a dark metallic long-sleeved dress.

The garment featured a v-neckline while Joan added further glamour to her look with black sheer cuffs.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of open-toed heels, Joan also wore a pair of silver shimmering earrings.

Posing up a storm at the star-studded bash, Joan completed her look for the evening by styling her brunette locks into an updo.