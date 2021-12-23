Joan Didion, a novelist who chronicled contemporary American culture, died at the age of 87 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, novelist Joan Didion passed away at the age of 87.

Didion died on Thursday at her home in Manhattan.

According to reports, Joan Didion, a novelist and screenwriter who chronicled contemporary American culture, died at the age of 87 from Parkinson’s disease complications.

Didion died on Thursday at her home in Manhattan, having established herself as a leading figure of New Journalism through her work dissecting California culture in the 1960s.

According to Paul Bogaards, an executive at her publisher Knopf, she died of Parkinson’s disease.

“Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” Penguin Random House, another of her publishers, said in a statement.

Her best-selling novels, essays, and memoirs have won numerous awards and are regarded as modern classics.”

Didion, who began writing in a notebook when she was five years old, wrote about the anti-establishment movement in the 1960s and the Hollywood lifestyle.

Her research covered everything from El Salvador’s civil war to political campaigns in the United States.

Her novels, memoirs, screenplays, and essays, such as Slouching Towards Bethlehem and The White Album, garnered critical acclaim.

The author was born in 1934 in Sacramento, California, and spent her childhood traveling across the country with her family due to her father’s Army Air Corps job.

In December 2003, her husband of 40 years, John Gregory Dunne, died of a heart attack while they were eating dinner at home, and her only daughter Quintana Roo Dunne was in a coma after suffering septic shock from pneumonia.

Didion’s daughter recovered, but in August 2005, at the age of 39, she died of acute pancreatitis.

Didion won the National Book Award for “nonfiction” in 2005, and she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in the same year for her autobiography, The Year of Magical Thinking, in which she discussed her grief over the death of her husband and daughter.

Didion’s final book, South and West, was based on notes she took while traveling around the United States in the 1970s in the states of Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

