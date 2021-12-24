Joan Didion had a husband, but who was he and how did he end up in her life?

JOAN DIDION was an American writer who rose to prominence in the 1960s after winning a Vogue magazine essay contest.

Joan Didion died nearly two decades after her husband, on December 23, 2021.

Before his death on December 30, 2003, John Gregory Dunne had been married to Joan Didion for 40 years.

Richard Edwin Dunne and Dorothy Frances Dunne were his parents.

Dunne was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 25, 1932, and was 71 years old at the time of his death.

The couple met while working in New York City and married in 1964.

Dunne, like his late wife, was an author from the United States.

He had been employed at Time magazine for five years, according to the New York Times.

Dunne stayed at Time for five years and enjoyed journalism, but he decided he didn’t want to do it like most journalists,” according to the article.

The following are a few of his book titles:

Dunne once wrote, “A writer is an eternal outsider, his nose pressed against whatever window on the other side of which he sees his material.”

”Hostility hones his killer instinct, while resentment sharpens his eye.”

Didion and Dunne frequently collaborated because they were both authors.

When they wrote the Points West column for The Saturday Evening Post in 1967, they used Los Angeles as their base of operations.

Prior to Dunne’s, his wife’s work was well-regarded, especially after the publication of her essays ”Slouching Toward Bethlehem” (Farrar, Straus, 1968).

Panic in Needle Park, based on James Mill’s nonfiction book, was also a collaboration between the husband and wife.

The New York Times published an obituary for Dunne on January 1, 2004, shortly after his death.

According to Richard Severo, Dunne believed that after a writer died, not much should be said about him.

“I agree with William Faulkner, who once said that a writer’s obituary should read, ‘He wrote books, then he died,” Dunne added.

