Jobless Harry and Meghan must ‘start making money quickly’ to pay £417,000-a-year mortgage on their California home

JOBLESS Harry and Meghan must “start making money quickly” to pay off their bills of more than £500,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £11.2million on the nine-bed house.

They paid a deposit of £3.8million to City National Bank leaving a £7.4million mortgage over 30 years at £34,750 a month — or a huge £417,000 a year.

The Sussexes would have had to convince the lender they had the funds for repayment, despite neither having a steady wage.

They also face a £52,000-a-year property tax for homes worth £7.64million-plus in Santa Barbara.

Utility and staffing bills could run into hundreds of thousands while the couple say they will privately fund their £5million-a-year security arrangements.

They are also paying back £18,000 a month to the taxpayer for £2.4million renovations on Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Royal finance expert David McClure said: “I am surprised they can afford it all. They must start making money quickly.”

Harry is reliant on £6.5million from his mum’s will and £4million from the Queen Mother.

The Prince of Wales is largely funding the couple’s new life in the States.

