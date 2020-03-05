Jockey Gamez dies after being trampled in race

Longtime jockey Richard Gamez, 66, died after being thrown from a horse, Rillito Park Racetrack in Arizona announced.

Gamez was riding the leading horse in the fifth race at the Tucson track on Sunday when he was thrown from his horse, Drama is Overrated.

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rillito family,” the racetrack said. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Richard’s family and friends. Richard was a fantastic human being and a true horseman. Today we are all GAMEZ.”

At least one horse trampled Gamez, who was taken by emergency crews to Banner-University Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

After retiring in 2002, Gamez recently returned to the sport in 2018 after the death of his wife.

He had more than 175 career wins and $617,000 in prize money in quarter horse racing and 640 wins and $1.2 million total winnings in thoroughbred racing.

The Daily Racing Form reported Gamez had six wins in his first 41 mounts after his return.

–Field Level Media