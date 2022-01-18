Jodie Sweetin has been married how many times?

Jodie Sweetin has been married a number of times.

Jodie Sweetin, star of FULL House, has made headlines for her engagement to longtime boyfriend Mascal Wasilewski, but how many times has she married?

Only a week after Bob Saget’s tragic death, the actress got engaged.

Jodie has been married three times and divorced each time.

In 2002, Jodie married Shaun Holguin, a Los Angeles cop, when she was 20 years old.

Candace Cameron, a fellow cast member, served as her matron of honor, and Candace’s daughter, Natasha, was the flower girl at the ceremony.

In 2006, the couple divorced.

In 2007, Jodie met Cody Herpin through mutual friends and the two began dating in May of that year.

They married on July 14, 2007, in Las Vegas, and they have a daughter together.

Jodie filed for legal separation from the film transportation coordinator on November 19, 2008, and their divorce was finalized in April 2010.

Jodie confirmed she and her boyfriend Morty Coyle were expecting a child in April 2010, according to People.

In the same year, their daughter was born, and the couple married in January 2011.

In March 2012, they married in Beverly Hills.

Jodie filed for legal separation in June of that year, and her divorce was finalized in September of the following year.

In January 2016, Jodie announced her engagement to Justin Hodak, a recovering drug addict.

According to US Weekly, the couple split in March 2017 before marrying after Hodak broke a restraining order against her.

She and Mescal announced their engagement on January 17, 2022.

Jodie shared the happy news on Instagram, showing off her massive engagement ring and smiling while her soon-to-be husband cuddled close to her.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” Jodie captioned a photo she shared after sharing a quote from legendary poet Maya Angelou.

It’s you who I’m looking for.

I’m looking forward to seeing what our future holds.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our journey through life.

“We’re in this together.”

“I think I’m going to enjoy turning 40,” Jodie added.

Jodie is the mother of two children.

Zoie, her eldest, was born in 2008.

Beatrix is the name of her second daughter, who was born in 2010.