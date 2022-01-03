Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson has died at the age of 64. She was known as Sasha of the Valley and was famous for her dramatic weight loss.

Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson, aka Sasha of the Valley, has died at the age of 64.

Gibson was discovered dead in her California home in Yucca Valley around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Gibson died peacefully in her sleep, with no signs of foul play.

Gibson ran an escort agency in the 1980s and 1990s, employing several hundred women in 16 states across the United States as well as Europe.

Prosecutors claimed that Gibson ran one of the largest prostitution procurement operations since Heidi Fleiss, employing around 300 women at the time of her arrest.

She was arrested in June 1999 and sentenced to 22 months in the Central California Women’s Facility on charges of pimping and conspiracy.

