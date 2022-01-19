Joe ‘appears more alive than in real life,’ according to Biden and Harris’ wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

Biden and Harris’ wax figures at Madame Tussauds have been mocked online, with Joe ‘appearing more alive than in real life.’

Madame Tussauds’ newly unveiled wax figures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are causing a stir online.

The wax sculptures were unveiled on Tuesday, January 20, to coincide with Madame Tussauds New York’s first anniversary.

The wax museum in Times Square has sculptures of each of the US presidents, but this is the first time a vice president has been featured, making the unveiling a landmark event for the museum.

“Not only has Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, first black person, and first Asian American Vice President,” the museum wrote, “but she is making history – her-story – once more.”

The wax figures show Biden and Harris smiling in the museum’s “Oval Office” exhibit, which Madame Tussauds claims is the first and only recreation of the presidential working environment.

The Resolute Desk, a blue rug with the Presidential Seal, and gold drapes are all featured in the detailed exhibit.

Biden’s framed personal family photos, a bust of Mexican-American civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chávez, and a Cross Century II rollerball pen, which he used to sign his Inaugural Day proclamations, are also included.

The wax figures of a smiling Biden and Harris are dressed in outfits that are similar to what they wore on Inauguration Day.

According to The Hill, Biden’s blue suit ensemble also includes his navy and gold Senate cufflinks and a United States flag lapel pin.

In the meantime, Harris is dressed in a custom outfit by Christopher John Rogers, the same designer who created her Inauguration Day ensemble, with a shorter version of her coat on display.

According to TMZ, artists at Madame Tussauds spent six months bringing the figures to life, and Biden’s was even accessorized with a pair of his trademark aviator sunglasses.

While the inclusion of Vice President Harris is significant for the museum, many people used the opportunity to criticize Democratic leaders.

In response to the unveiling, one social media user wrote, “They look more real than the actual POTUS and VP,” while another added, “The wax figure is about as useful as the real thing.”

Some joked that the figurines could be used to distribute another round of stimulus checks to Americans or placed in the Oval Office in Washington, DC.

“They could replace them with the real thing and no one would notice,” another Twitter user speculated.

Other social media users defended the leaders, congratulating Harris on becoming the first female vice president and the first Black and Asian American vice president.

One comment said, “Outstanding job of capturing the likeness of both the President and the Vice President.”

